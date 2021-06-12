MV Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,582,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $81.54 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

