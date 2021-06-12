Critical Analysis: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan N/A -9.59% -3.59% Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36%

75.6% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MultiPlan and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75 Shift4 Payments 0 3 10 0 2.77

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 33.43%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $937.76 million 6.38 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -7.99 Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 10.54 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -42.33

Shift4 Payments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MultiPlan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MultiPlan beats Shift4 Payments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

