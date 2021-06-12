Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,788 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,788 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Allison Transmission worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

