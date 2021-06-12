Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 562.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,347 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $32,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

NYSE TSN opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

