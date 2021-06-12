Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,070 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $36,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of BXP opened at $123.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.