Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Exelon worth $39,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 96,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 90,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 469,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.91 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

