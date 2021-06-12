E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18,341.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 204.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,992.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $172.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $173.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.