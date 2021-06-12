E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

