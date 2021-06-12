E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.