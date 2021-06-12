TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,900 shares of company stock valued at $53,542,531. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $661.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $672.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $617.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.