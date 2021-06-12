E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $31,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.27.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $314.11 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $316.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.10.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

