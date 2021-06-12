2,494 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERE. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

