E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 202 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $186.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.99 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

