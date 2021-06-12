Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.22.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.
TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
