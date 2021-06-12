Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.