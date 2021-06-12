Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDVMF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

