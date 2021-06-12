Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $40,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $344.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.08. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $344.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.