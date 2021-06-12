Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Decreases By 85.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the May 13th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TSGTY stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $55.73. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

