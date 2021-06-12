Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock worth $115,156,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

