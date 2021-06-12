Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the May 13th total of 458,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF remained flat at $$0.83 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

