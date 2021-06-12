Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,511. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

