Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

VLEEY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,511. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.