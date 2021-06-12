1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $17.88 million and $30,249.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00655538 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,102 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

