Rentberry (BERRY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $94.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $269,151.56 and $94.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.00801104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.08346094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

