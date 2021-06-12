Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Semtech comprises about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.93% of Semtech worth $41,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. TheStreet cut Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Semtech stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

