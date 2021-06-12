Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 13,948 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.62% of EastGroup Properties worth $35,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGP opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

