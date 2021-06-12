Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys 121,633 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Unisys accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 2.24% of Unisys worth $38,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,413,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,827,000 after purchasing an additional 467,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 391,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 203.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 298,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UIS stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

