Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.94% of ACI Worldwide worth $42,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $39.34 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.31.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,836. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

