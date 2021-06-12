Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $32,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,308,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,677,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Onto Innovation by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 482,536 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,756,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,833.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

