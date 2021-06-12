Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 9,971 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $28,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,415,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

