Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of PB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

