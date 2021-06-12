Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

