Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,817 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. ICAP boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

