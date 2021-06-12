Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.
In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.92.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
