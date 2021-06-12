Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $296.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.92.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

