Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after buying an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

