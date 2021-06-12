Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

