Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Sells $1,376,009.36 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $393.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

