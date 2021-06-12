20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $5.69 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of GLDM opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.