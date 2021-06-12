20 20 Capital Management Inc. Purchases 88 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $236.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $236.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

