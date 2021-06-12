20 20 Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $140.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $89.15 and a one year high of $140.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

