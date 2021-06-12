Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $248.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

BYDGF stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.92. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

