Advisory Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $206,947,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.12.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

