Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 461,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

