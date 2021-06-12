Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.39 Million in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

VDE stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

