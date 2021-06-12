Folder Protocol Price Hits $1.69 on Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $640,628.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00162700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.82 or 0.01171163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,880.50 or 0.99856741 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

