Cryptonite (XCN) Market Capitalization Tops $254,564.65

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $254,564.65 and approximately $38.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,931.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.01 or 0.06790636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.46 or 0.01609867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.87 or 0.00450501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00155191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00690951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00453487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.00355574 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.