MAX Exchange Token (MAX) One Day Volume Tops $34,555.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $640,189.91 and approximately $34,555.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,084.73 or 1.00425113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00364698 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00455656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00842685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003529 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

