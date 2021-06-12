Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $25.24 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

