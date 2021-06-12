Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the May 13th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 543.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 247,898 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 254,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.27 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

