Short Interest in Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Rises By 300.0%

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ZICX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Zicix has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
Zicix Company Profile
