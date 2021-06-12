Short Interest in Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Rises By 300.0%

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZICX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Zicix has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Zicix Company Profile

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

