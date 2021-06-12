The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

WEGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

