BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.23.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

In related news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.